Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Outspoken youth leader and Ghetto President Calvin Gaucho has parted ways with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after he announced that he fully supports President William Ruto’s controversial Finance Bill 2023, which Raila has vehemently opposed.

Speaking during an interview, Gaucho noted that he was not supporting Azimio’s decision to reject the proposed Finance Bill 2023, stating that it was important for Parliament to pass it as a lesson to Kenyans for the next polls.

According to him, the only way Kenyans will learn was if they experienced the tough consequences of their electoral choices.

“Azimio leaders are against the bill but I support it fully. When Kenyans suffer as a result of the bill, they will learn not to make the same mistake next time during elections.”

“Kenyans accepted Ruto because he was a man of God and a prophet. Why would they reject his ideas now? Why would we reject a prophet?” he ridiculed.

This comes even as Gaucho has hinted at joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza if the president gives him a call.

Gaucho rose to prominence during the Azimio la Umoja protests and impressed former President Uhuru Kenyatta who promised to buy him lunch.

