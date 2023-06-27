Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come to the defense of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malala over accusations of leading the party into chaos and in the process sabotaging President William Ruto.

Speaking during a press briefing at UDA party offices, Gachagua hailed Malala’s efforts for increasing the party’s activities and rallying the membership drive.

At the same time, Gachagua hailed the chaos that was witnessed in the Mombasa meeting – noting that it symbolised the enormity of the party with various leaders scrambling to outwit each other.

“We are very happy with what SG Malala is doing. Since his ascent to this office, the party has been energised with very many drives. I saw there was chaos in Mombasa, that is a positive thing. People only fight for a popular party.”

“All these other briefcase parties, nobody is bothered about them because no one really knows about their existence so the more vicious leadership wrangles are, the better it is for the party,” Gachagua remarked.

The DP further pointed out that that party had developed internal mechanisms to resolve wrangles in a democratic manner.

“UDA party encourages internal party policies. Everybody is free to criticise anyone. We ran away from Jubilee because of the dictatorship. I’ve been here and told Malala to correct a few issues and it’s only that I have not corrected him in public. Everyone must be held to account,” he noted.

Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep, Gladys Boss Shollei, questioned Malala’s motives in running the affairs of the party.

In particular, she wondered whether Malala’s purpose was to run the party to the ground and sabotage Ruto

The Kenyan DAILY POST.