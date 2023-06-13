Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah never to set foot in Mt. Kenya.

In a statement, Gachagua also warned Azimio Leaders, led by Raila Odinga, never to bring Wajackoyah to Mt. Kenya during their trips.

According to Gachagua, Wajackoyah is sending the wrong message to the youth with his bhang message

He blasted Raila’s association with Wajackoyah who has been vocal on the legalization of weed in the country.

He specifically blasted Mt Kenya leaders who are allied to the Raila Odinga-led coalition, saying they are drawing back the efforts by the government to end the drug menace in the central region.

“Our Mt Kenya leaders know how we have been troubled by alcohol and bhang. And our Mt Kenya leaders in Azimio their guest of honor is Wajackoyah when they visit,” he said.

“What are they trying to tell our children, this is a man who said on national television that bhang should not only be smoked but also made to make people grow.”

Gachagua urged Mt Kenya leaders in Azimio to desist from watering down their revamped fight by the government on drug and alcohol abuse in Central Kenya by refusing to embed him in their tours to the region.

“I want to ask leaders, when you come here, come and talk your things but don’t come with Wajackoyah. Because what are you telling us here? To what extent are you belittling us? When you bring Wajackoyah here, you are simply laughing at us,” he stated.

