Monday, June 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed being offered a Sh 7 billion bribe by coffee cartels to impede reforms in the coffee sector.

Speaking to one of the Meru radio stations on Saturday, Gachagua said the coffee cartels looked for him and offered him money on every kilogram of coffee sold in the country.

Gachagua said he turned down the offer because he is content with what he earns as Kenya’s DP.

According to the DP, the cartels first approached Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi when he was appointed to the cabinet and offered him Sh30 million.

He said the CS, however, turned down the offer because of his commitment to the job at hand.

“The cartels have looked for me ,offering me money on every kilogram of coffee sold. The amount sums up to Sh7 billion there about,” he said.

Gachagua, however, said he did not consider the offer since he doesn’t need such money.

“I am done having children, they are educated and at the moment I am the deputy president to William Ruto.

“I do not need their money for any purpose,” he said.

