Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has directed that teaching in schools should start at 8 am and end at 3:45 pm – inclusive of breaks.

In a statement, the CS directed school heads to ensure teaching accounts for 6 hours, noting that the time allocated was enough.

The timelines would also allow students enough time to read independently and engage in extracurricular activities.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Ezekiel Machogu, has asked primary and secondary education headteachers to ensure teaching starts at 8.00 am and ends at 3.45 pm on weekdays.”

“Machogu said the Ministry provides for a maximum of six hours of teaching, noting that the education of learners should be natural and not forced,” read the statement in part.

The CS explained that several countries in the developed world had fewer teaching hours and still met their targets.

“He said Finland has a 3-hour teaching regime yet it is reputed to have a world-class system of education,” read the statement in part.

Machogu issued the directive while meeting with officials from the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) led by the chairperson Indimuli Kahi.

