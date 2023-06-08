Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has reportedly splashed Sh15 million of taxpayers’ money to mainstream media and bloggers to allegedly attack renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

This was revealed by the Grand Mullah himself who said Koome ordered the Judiciary’s Finance Director to release Sh 15 million to selected bloggers and mainstream journalists who love brown envelopes to attack him.

“Following my tweet today, CJ @CJMarthaKoomeordered the @KenyajudiciaryAg Finance Director to release Kshs 15 million for a social media and mainstream media campaign to fight back.

“The first person she sought to give the job refused as he is “my man”. My details to follow...,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Ahmednasir has been terming CJ Koome an incompetent Judge who has been using taxpayers’ money to fund her undying appetite for expensive cars.

Koome this week banned Ahmednasir from attending a judiciary conference in Mombasa since he was planning to unmask her with a speech titled “CJ KOOME, GRAND CORRUPTION, AND JUDICIAL IMPUNITY: THE TOXIC TRINITY BLEEDING THE KENYAN JUDICIARY“.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.