Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – CCTV cameras captured two thugs raiding a cybershop in Kitengela where they reportedly stole some unknown amount of money and shot at a young businessman who reportedly runs the shop.

One of the thugs was armed with a pistol.

He whipped out the pistol and shot at the victim before fleeing with his accomplice.

The robbery incident happened in broad daylight and in the presence of multiple witnesses.

Netizens have reacted to the sad video and hailed the brave young man for trying to secure his business even after being shot.

‘’He went back and closed his shop after being robbed and shot!! Strong-willed young man damaged by fellow youth. We pray he survived,’’ a social media user wrote.

‘’Poor guy. He had the strength to go back and secure his business. I really hope he was rushed to hospital and he will be ok’’ another user added.

A Twitter user wondered whether the money stolen from the shop was more than Ksh 2,000.

“The amount of money in that shop will not be more than two thousand even at the end of the day. Blatant thuggery with no value for human life,” he wrote.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.