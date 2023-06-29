Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Residents of Nguluni in Kamulu are reeling in shock after a Kenyan lady and her Nigerian boyfriend were brutally murdered and their bodies dumped outside her parents’ home.

According to popular social media influencer Jackson Njeru, the lady had dated the Nigerian man for almost ten years.

She used to live a flashy lifestyle on social media.

Her social media pages were flooded with photos partying in high-end clubs and enjoying lavish vacations with her Nigerian boyfriend.

Their body parts were cut into pieces and stuffed in sacks before being dumped outside her parents’ home last Sunday.

Read Jackson's post on the shocking murder.

