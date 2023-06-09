Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 9, 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant and nephew, Jomo Gecaga, is expecting his second child with former TV host Lola Hannigan.

Jomo fell in love with the beautiful TV host after breaking up with seasoned media personality Anne Kiguta.

They welcomed their first child in 2020.

Lola is now expecting baby number two.

She posted videos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump.

Anne Kiguta has since taken Jomo Gecaga to court for abandoning his parental responsibilities.

She is demanding monthly child support of Sh 2.7 million.

Alternatively, he can deposit a sum of Sh 413 million as maintenance costs to cater for the monthly and occasional expenditures of their kids until they turn 18 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.