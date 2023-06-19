Monday, June 19, 2023 – Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT, Dennis Itumbi, has shocked Kenyans after he accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind the Sh 6 billion cooking oil scandal.

Nation Media Group Saturday evening unearthed that Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and his allies pocketed about Sh 6 billion in a flawed oil importation deal.

The agreement saw private firms import oil tax-free, then sold the commodity to a government agency at a higher price. Throughout these movements, massive wastage of cash happened.

The exposé showed how companies associated with Ruto’s allies were single-sourced to procure oil for the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

The investigative piece indicated that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and National Treasury applied the wrong law to approve importation.

Reacting to the expose, Itumbi, who is among senior government officials looting like there is no tomorrow, blamed Uhuru and Bidco owner Vimal Shah for working with media cartels to paint the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government in bad light.

Menengai Oil is owned by the Uhuru family and Vimal Shah is the owner of Bidco Oil refinery.

“Bidco and Menengai, owned by the same people fighting back the most do not want that focus, so they are working with some Media and others to attempt to stop the Focus. They will not succeed,”’ Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.