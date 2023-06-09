Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – Shakira and British race car driver, Lewis Hamilton, have been ‘spending time together’ nearly one month after sparking romance rumors.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker, 46, was recently seen cozying up next to Hamilton, 38, this past weekend at a bustling restaurant after watching him compete in the F1 Grand Prix in Spain.

A source close to the pair told the entertainment outlet that, ‘They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,’ while adding, ‘It’s fun and flirty.’

Last month in May, the mother of two and F1 driver were first seen together after she attended the star-studded 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

They were spotted boarding a yacht for a ride with pals outside of her new $20 million waterfront mansion in Florida at the time. They were accompanied by American fencer, Miles Chamley-Watson, who is one of Hamilton’s closest friends.

Shakira was later spotted attending the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluny over this past weekend on June 4, and watched Hamilton compete from the stands. He came in second place, with Max Verstappen taking the first-place victory.

Afterwards, the two enjoyed a night out on the town, and appeared in an Instagram photo shared by singer-songwriter, Mustafa. Hamilton’s left arm could be seen around Shakira’s waist as they looked happy together. In a caption added towards the bottom of the snap, Mustafa penned, ‘May God protect the engineers.

The budding romance with the British race car driver comes after Shakira split from soccer player and longtime partner, Gerard Pique, last year in June 2022. The former couple share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.