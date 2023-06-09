Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 09 June 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant Jomo Gecaga has been taken to court by seasoned media personality Anne Kiguta for absconding parental duties.

Anne Kiguta wants the court to compel Gecaga to give her monthly child support of Ksh 2.7 Million until the kids reach 18 years.

She demands that the money should be paid every fifth day of the month as of June 5, 2023.

Alternatively, Gecaga can deposit a sum of Sh 413 million as maintenance costs to cater for the monthly and occasional expenditures of the kids until they turn 18 years.

In seeking child maintenance, she says an amount of Sh 600,000 monthly will be used for food, toiletries and personal effects, and grooming for the kids.

Another Sh 250,000 will go to utility bills, including internet, educational games, Wifi, Microsoft Xbox subscription, water bill, cooking gas, electricity bill, back-up generator fuel, and car fuel.

She also wants a monthly provision of Sh 900,000 for the kids’ entertainment that includes horse riding at a reputable riding school.

For clothing, Anne is demanding Sh 300,000 for every child per quarter of the year.

She demands another Sh 60,000 per child to buy toys.

To celebrate birthdays, she wants Sh 1 Million per child annually and a Sports Utility Vehicle to be on standby to be used by the kids on a need basis.

She also wants Gecaga to pay school fees for the firstborn at Sh 632,285 per term and Sh 414, 028 for the other two kids.

The hearing is on July 11.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.