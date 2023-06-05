Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday June 5, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Kim Cattrall has admitted she’s rethinking her stance on plastic surgery as she battles aging.

In a new interview with The Times, the “Sex and the City” star revealed why she changed her attitude towards cosmetic surgery.

“I’m in my sixties now and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you,” she said.

“But yes, if you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon. It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!”

She added, “It’s not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself.”

It’s a U-turn from her prior stance on the subject; in 2011, the blond beauty told the Daily Mail she “wanted to embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting.”

“I look at people like Judi Dench, who’s in her 70s, and I think, ‘What the hell am I frightened of?’” she said at the time. “I think a forehead without any lines doesn’t tell me they’ve lived a life.”

Cattrall added that she “wants to look like the best version” of herself.

‘So, whatever I can do — because thankfully I have funds to do so,” the “Mannequin” star continued.

“It’s not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself.”

Apart from an upcoming Netflix series, which she also served as a producer on, titled “Glamorous.”, Cattrall will be returning to “Sex and the City,” after news broke that she will be reprising her role of Samantha Jones in the series.