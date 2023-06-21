Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Several bodyguards in the Presidential escort team of President Ruto sustained injuries after one of their cars, a black Lexus 570, rolled around the Great Rift Valley Lodge in Naivasha, Nakuru County.
The accident occurred moments after leaving Naivasha, where the president had flagged off the Safari Rally.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
