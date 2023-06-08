Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Former UDA Vice Chairman and Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General, Seth Panyako, will regret ditching the ruling party and badmouthing President William Ruto.

This is after auctioneers raided the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) office yesterday over unpaid dues just after exposing Ruto’s lies to the public.

The trade union was served a court order allowing the auctioneers to take and resell their property over unpaid dues, reportedly owed to a businessman.

According to auctioneers, the raid was not successful because KNUN negotiated their way out by making a financial deposit.

However, they vowed to return to court on behalf of their client and obtain another warrant should the trade union default.

The team had attached property worth Ksh3.4 million, including motor vehicles, office stationery and electronics such as printers.

Court documents indicated that a former member filed a suit against the trade union seeking Ksh2 million for wrongful dismissal.

He filed a suit against KNUN on March 6, 2020, claiming that the trade union continuously failed to protect his rights and interests by issuing him with a membership number.

The former employee further claimed that KNUN acted in utmost bad faith by siding with his former employer, Uasin Gishu County, which had terminated his contract on the basis that he was not a registered nurse.

As a result of the foregoing matters, the complainant claimed that KNUN owed him a duty to the protection of his rights and interest as a member of the union and national chairperson to the National Executive Council of the union.

After careful evaluation of the case, the court ruled that the complainant raised pertinent issues regarding his employment status.

Whether it was a state-engineered intimidation of Panyako is a question of wait and see.

Panyako quit UDA a fortnight ago, accusing Ruto of lying to Kenyans during his campaigns.

