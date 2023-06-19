Monday June 19, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Sergio Rico is out of coma three weeks after sustaining head injuries in a horse riding accident.

The 29-year-old footballer was taking part in a horseback pilgrimage journey to Huelva, near his home city of Seville in Spain, when he was knocked off the animal last month.

Rico had been taken to intensive care after sustaining serious head injuries following the fall.

He was taken off sedation two weeks ago, but was placed into a coma for a second time hours later.

The Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Sevilla, where Rico is being treated, said only major updates would be provided on his condition following a request by his family.

Rico’s wife Alba Silva has now provided a positive update on his condition to Spanish outlet Telecinco, confirming he has now been taken out of a coma again.

‘We can finally see the end of the tunnel,’ Silva said.

‘We’re going there step by step.

‘I knew from the beginning that he would get through it because he’s a champion.’

Silva admitted that patience was still needed in Rico’s recovery, after being asked whether he could recognise members of his family.

‘We’re going step by step,’ Silva said. ‘We need to be patient.’

Rico had sustained the injuries on May 28, with eyewitnesses to his accident reporting that he had received several kicks to the head from a horse once he had fallen to the ground.

He was transported by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Seville after suffering serious injury at the start of the month.