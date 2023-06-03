Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Sergio Ramos has announced he will leave PSG following the club’s final game against Clermont on Saturday.

The legendary Spanish defender joined the French side in 2021, and has won two Ligue 1 titles in Paris. But he will depart the club when his contract runs out this summer.

Ramos took to Twitter to share the news, declaring: ‘Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_inside

‘I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt, PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.’

The 37-year-old is the latest big name to announce he’s leaving the French champions after Lionel Messi made similar announcement days back.

This season, Ramos featured heavily for Christoph Galtier’s side, making 44 appearances and scoring 3 goals across the campaign as PSG retained their Ligue 1 title. But he was unable to help the side in their goal to win the Champions League his his two seasons with the club.

PSG themselves posted a thank you message on the club’s Twitter account, which said: ‘Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to have seen @SergioRamos defend our colours with such determination and sincerely wishes him the best for the rest of his career.’

The club also posted a montage of best moments in a PSG shirt along with a collage of Ramos with the caption ‘Merci Ramos.’