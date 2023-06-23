Friday, June 23, 2023 – Senate Health Committee has today begun its tour of Murang’a County to access the conditions of the hospitals which most look like cattle dips.

Addressing the media ahead of the tour, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu said the committee will also investigate how a budding lawyer identified as Wachira JM died at Murang’a Level 4 hospital last month.

“Disclose the state of health facilities including availability of medical oxygen and ambulance services at the hospital during the time of his demise,” he said.

The senator also wants the committee to report on the overall state of health facilities in the county.

“State whether hospitals have adequate drugs and related supplies to meet patient demands, outlining types and quality available,” he said.

He further wants the committee to address allegations that doctors employed in the county hospitals are directing patients to go to private facilities owned by the same practitioners.

The senators’ tour came after Murang’a residents complained that Governor Irungu Kang’ata has neglected health institutions in the county and is only looting the money with MCAs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.