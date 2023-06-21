Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to avoid making allegations he cannot substantiate.

Speaking after he appeared before the Senate plenary, on Wednesday, Kuria claimed the media was working with cartels trying to control edible oils business.

Speaker Kingi told the CS to drop the claims unless he has facts to give to the Senate.

“You are making very grave allegations and the rules that apply in this house are that you are able to substantiate any allegation you make in this house,” Kingi said.

“One of the allegations you are making is that there are five companies run like a cartel and that they are sponsoring headlines.

Hon CS if you cannot prove them kindly drop them, if you can go ahead and give us a factual basis.”

The Trade CS’s remarks were in response to a question by Laikipia Senator Nderitu Kinyua on the recent media reports over edible oils.

Kuria claimed that five companies that control the trade are using the media to fight the government’s effort to bring down the cost of edible oils.

He added these companies have enjoyed a monopoly in the business for years and will go to any length to stop it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.