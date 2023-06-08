Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii has been attacked by Kenyans for misadvising the president on the economic policies his government should adopt to jump-start the ailing Kenya economy.

Ndii, who is the father of the Financial Bill 2023, has advised the President to overtax Kenyans so that the government can generate more revenue to steal and fund development projects.

What Ruto doesn’t know about Ndii is that he was hired by late former President Mwai Kibaki but he was later dismissed after Kibaki realised his Vision 2030 economic blueprint was shallow and more academic than practical and untenable in a middle-income economy like Kenya. Remember, Kibaki was an economist trained at the London School of Economics.

Ndii was also hired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame as an economic advisor to Jumpstart Rwanda’s economy in 2008.

However, he was fired shortly after by Kagame accused him of offering him economic policies that were retrogressive to the Rwandan people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST