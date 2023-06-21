Wednesday, 21 June 2023 – A suspected thug was captured on CCTV stealing at a salon in Kasarani.

In the CCTV footage shared on social media by the victim, the middle-aged man is seen entering a salon and looking around to confirm no one was seeing him.

He then steals a phone and escapes after accomplishing his mission.

It is believed that he is targeting businesses around Powerstar Area in Kasarani.

Watch the footage.

