Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 2, 2023 – A notorious con-woman has been exposed by a trader after she conned him in broad daylight.

The trader sent his delivery guy to deliver gas to the woman and after loading the gas cylinder into her car, she sped off without paying.

She was driving a saloon car with registration number KCK 349 F.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.