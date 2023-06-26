Monday, June 26, 2023 – Naivasha was a hive of activity over the weekend as Kenyans flocked there for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally event.

As expected, spectators engaged in ratchet behaviours on the sidelines.

A video trending online shows a man busy grinding on a slay queen, who is young enough to be his daughter.

He was probably reminiscing his youthful days.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions after it was shared on Twitter.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

