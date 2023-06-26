Monday, 26 June 2023 – It is now official that Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has parted ways with his girlfriend Haentel Wanjiru, an upcoming model and Instagram socialite.
According to well-placed sources, the flamboyant speaker, whose appetite for hot ladies is well-known, had a bitter breakup with Haentel.
Their affair lasted for several years.
Wanjiru was Kingi’s favorite among his many girlfriends.
After they broke up, he repossessed a car that he had gifted her.
The car was bought more than a year ago when Kingi was serving as Kilifi Governor.
However, he remained with the logbook.
This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>