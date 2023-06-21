Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – An innocent matatu driver is languishing behind bars thanks to First Lady Rachel Ruto.

The hustler driver was arraigned in court today for allegedly blocking the motorcade of President William Ruto’s wife.

According to the driver, he was arrested along University Way in Nairobi at around 6.30 am while ferrying passengers to Kakamega.

The suspect revealed that he was taken to Kabete Police Station before proceeding to court, awaiting to be charged.

“They told me that I was obstructing the First Lady’s vehicles. I am now awaiting the court’s decision,” he stated.

A passenger, who was in the vehicle, accused the police of treating the driver unfairly.

“Is this service to all? An innocent driver was taken to court for nothing. I now see why innocent people are languishing in jail,” the passenger lamented while calling on Rachel to order the driver’s release ASAP.

“As a citizen, I feel that the police officer falsely accused the driver,” he added.

According to the passenger, the driver waited for about 15 minutes after the First Lady’s convoy had passed but was still taken into custody and charged with obstruction.

The incident came barely two weeks after a security team attached to President William Ruto called the police on a taxi driver for a similar offense on Wednesday, June 7.

The driver attempted to defend himself, explaining that his car broke down while Ruto’s motorcade was headed to Safari Park for the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

“As I was inspecting the car to identify the issue, a motorcycle stopped and commanded me to move my car from the road,” he recalled.

He narrated that more officers came to help push the car to the roadside. He was released after an hour of questioning.

