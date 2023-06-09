Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 9, 2023 – That President William Ruto is a crafty politician is not in doubt.

So much so that he is secretly trying to raise the country’s debt ceiling, which will further plunge Kenya into a deep hole debt hole.

Surprisingly, he is doing all these as Kenyans are obsessed with his controversial Finance Bill 2023, which has rattled them.

This was revealed by Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga, who called on Kenyans to reject any attempt to change the current debt ceiling.

Speaking on Thursday, June 8 at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Raila alleged that the Kenya Kwanza administration intends to change the debt ceiling from Ksh 10 trillion to 55 percent of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Quietly Ruto is trying to raise the country’s debt ceiling from the current absolute number of Ksh 10 trillion to a moving number of 55 percent of GDP,” Raila claimed.

The opposition chief alleged that Kenya Kwanza wants to amend the Public Finance Management Act to raise the debt ceiling.

Raila also claimed that the current administration wants to move authority to set the debt ceiling from Parliament to the Ministry of National Treasury.

“Right now, they are trying to bring an amendment in Parliament that will remove the parliamentary authority to sanction an increase of debt,” said Raila.

“The tax level is already at 60 percent of the GDP, to beat that violation of the law Ruto wants an amendment to the Public Finance Act to allow the National Treasury and not Parliament to set a new debt ceiling,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.