Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Covid Billionaires are not off the hook yet.

In fact, they should be more scared than before.

This is after the government of President William Ruto indicated that it is almost arresting them.

Speaking during an interview, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Assistant Director Judith Shamalla disclosed that investigations into the Sh7.8 billion Covid scandal was at an advanced stage.

Shamalla announced that the anti-graft body had concluded investigations on suspects linked to the Covid scandal.

According to Shamalla, the outgoing Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji, received some of the files linking unnamed individuals to the purchase and supply of Covid-19 emergency commodities at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) that led to the irregular expenditure of public funds.

“In terms of the Covid billionaires, we have already investigated. Some files are with the DPP, and some we are yet to conclude,” Shamalla stated.

“The wheels of justice are very simple. The EACC investigates and passes it to DPP, who forwards it to Judiciary,” she added.

At the same time, Shamalla revealed that some cases were dropped after the investigative officers failed to find the requisite evidence to prosecute the suspects.

“For the withdrawal, that is the role of the DPP. He has the reasoning behind it, and the courts are also involved,” EACC Assistant Director stated.

She dismissed reports that the cases were closed, insisting that the anti-graft agency was working to foster accountability and bring to book all the perpetrators in line with President William Ruto’s resolve in tackling corruption.

Uhuru’s allies like David Murathe and independent companies were accused of unlawfully benefiting from Covid tenders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST