Thursday, June 29, 2023 – President William Ruto should take a victory lap because he has won the war, going by the latest development.

This is after one of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s trusted ‘general’, SK Macharia, ‘surrendered’ to Ruto at State House.

Ruto held a private meeting with Royal Media Services chairman SK Macharia on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi.

Macharia supported and sponsored Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest against Ruto.

He, however, clarified that the RMS was independent and would not engage in biased reporting when covering politics.

“I am exercising my personal constitutional right to political participation as a responsible and free citizen. My political views and preferences are completely independent of my businesses which are managed by impartial and competent professionals,” Macharia stated on December 10, 2021.

Weighing in on the rare meeting, celebrated City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi insinuated that Ruto had finally conquered as Raila’s ‘generals’ now surrendered.

The senior counsel in a tweet on Wednesday, June 28, stated that generals surrender carefully after negotiating and terms agreed upon.

“Even Generals surrender! Every surrender is carefully negotiated and its terms agreed upon…and written,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.