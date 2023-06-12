Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 12, 2023 – Former Gubernatorial hopeful Bundotich Buzeki has advised President William Ruto on how he can resuscitate the economy without overtaxing Kenyans.

Ruto’s economic advisors led by Dr. David Ndii and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndungu, have been advising the President to overtax Kenyans through the Finance Bill 2023.

The two clueless economists have been telling Ruto that it is only through overtaxing Kenyans that the government can fund its operations.

However, on Sunday, Buzeki who is a billionaire, said Ruto should shelve the Finance Bill 2023 and instead come up with a formula for enabling small-scale traders by making credit affordable to them and also strengthening Saccos.

Buzeki said small-scale businesses will employ millions and at the same time, jump-start the Kenyan economy, which is in the Intensive care Unit.

“Enabling SMEs to access AFFORDABLE credit and STRENGTHENING Sacco’s to support the INFORMAL sector will generate significant and LASTING impacts on the ECONOMY, as well as create millions of JOBS, unlike financing a brief housing construction frenzy by over TAXING citizens who lack access to AFFORDABLE credit. Mapema ndo BEST,” Buzeki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.