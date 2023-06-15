Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has shocked a Nairobi court after he disclosed the amount of money he has spent to ensure DJ Evolve alias Felix Orinda recovers fully.

Babu, who has been charged with misusing his firearm, shot the DJ at B Club Nairobi in 2020.

While defending himself, Babu told the court that from the time of the incident, he has been taking care of the DJ who is still bedridden.

“I took charge of the life-saving initiative and endeavors of Felix Orinda as a leader. And that would be inconsistent with a person who intended to harm,” Owino told the court.

Owino told Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi that if he did not take the initiative, Evolve could have died.

“Total bills accumulated to Sh23 million as DJ Evolve was in the ICU. He was immobile and could not move. I bought an apartment at Kilimani at around Sh17 million and hired two nurses, 2 physiotherapists, 1 occupational therapist, which upto date am paying Sh300,000 per month.

” I have paid Sh11.1 million and it’s still going on for 37 months. I take care of his upkeep of Sh70,000 per month to pay bills and food. Medicine is Sh80,000 per month totaling Sh5.5 million for 37 months,” he said.

“The last surgery that cost Sh2 million which made him speak was done in Nairobi. So far I have spent Sh58.6 million on Evolve.”

He said he plans to buy a motor vehicle and help set up a DJ school for him and also take him to India for specialized treatment.

