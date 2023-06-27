Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has blasted Kenya’s mainstream media for reporting all negative things about the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and ignoring positive things.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Cherargei said in this year’s budget, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration allocated former president Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka millions of shillings, but the Kenyan media has refused to report that and they only report negative things about the President William Ruto-led government.

“Uhuru, Raila & Kalonzo has been allocated 645.09M in this FY 2023/24 to spend that shall be funded through Finance Act 2023 through taxpayers money. This is what mainstream media shall NOT show you because they are busy holding brief for Azimio-OKA,” Cherargei said.

“If the trio feel pain for the ordinary Kenyans then they should let go of the amount. But they are busy undermining the government a case of biting the hand that feeds you !.,” Cherargei added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.