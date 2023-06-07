Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are becoming desperate as their popularity wanes just 8 months into office.

This was revealed by Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, Pauline Njoroge, who said Ruto, through Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Amollo, is buying Azimio bloggers after Kenya Kwanza Alliance bloggers downed tools over unfulfilled promises.

Pauline Njoroge said she was approached by senior people in the government who offered her Sh 500,000 monthly if she dumps Azimio and joins the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Pauline further revealed Kenya Kwanza Alliance stooges are using former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-ex aide Silas Jakakimba, who is a close friend of PS Omollo, to buy Azimio bloggers using taxpayers’ money.

“My brother Silas Jakakimba, you are here claiming how the previous regime left a big financial hole which Ruto is trying to fix, yet last week you and your very senior friends the government were offering me Ksh 500,000 per month to cross over? Where was that money going to come from if the country is in a financial hole? You should just have kept off this topic because I and you know the truth,” Pauline wrote on her Twitter page.

