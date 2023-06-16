Friday, 16 June 2023 – Controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln is reportedly dating a rich man based in America called Joe.
Joe is alleged to be funding Mary’s lavish lifestyle.
He recently bought her a Mercedes Benz and moved her to a lavish house in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.
She posted a video on Tiktok flaunting her new posh residence.
The curvy gospel singer attracts rich men like a magnet, thanks to her beauty.
See video of her posh house.
