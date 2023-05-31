Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez had a star studded wedding in the famous Lake Como area of Italy to his woman, Agustina Gandolfo over the weekend.

Martinez met partner Agustina Gandolfo shortly after joining Inter in 2018.

The pair have a daughter together, with Nina born in February 2021.

Star guests at the wedding include Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, Romelu Lukaku, Hakimi, and other Argentina World Cup winners.

The striker first helped Argentina land their third World Cup with victory over France in Qatar.

He also scored 21 league goals to see Inter finish runners-up in Serie A behind runaway winners Napoli and netted both Inter’s goals as they beat Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final.

He will lead the line on June 10 when Inter battle Man City for their first Champions League trophy since 2010.

See photos below