Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – More photos of Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku attending a wedding in Italy have been shared online as they continue to spark dating rumours.

The 28-year-old Houston-based rapper was seen cuddling up with the Inter Milan striker. The two were in attendance for the wedding of Lukaku’s teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo in Lake Como, Italy. Lukaku is currently on loan from Chelsea.

It remains unclear where they met but Megan was seen attending an Inter Milan match several weeks ago on April 30 which raised eyebrows at the time.

At the wedding, the pair as they were seen holding hands as they made their way to the celebration together.

Megan looked pretty in a gold dress which showed off her curvaceous figure along with heels. She accessorized her outfit with a platinum diamond necklace and bracelet combination as she carried along a Chanel bag.

Lukaku rocked a dark grey suit over black T-Shirt with matching leather Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Lukaku recently split with Belgian model Sarah Mens – who he dated for five years, according to Marca. He was previously romantically linked to Belgian fitness guru Julia Vandenweghe who he was seen with in 2014.

As for the WAP hitmaker, she was recently romantically linked to rapper Pardison Fontaine for over two years. Back in February, there were rumors that the hitmaker and Pardison, 33, had split, after fans noticed that the two no longer followed each other on Instagram.

See photos