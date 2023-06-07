Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has no respect for members of the Kikuyu community, going by how he disrespected former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the undisputed Mt Kenya political kingpin.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel during the Annual National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Ruto recalled how he won the August 9, 2022, presidential election despite Uhuru, who was then the President supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supremo Raila Odinga.

In his speech, Ruto recalled how he faced it hard during the campaign but later emerged as the winner in the hotly-contested battle.

He further mocked Uhuru, saying that he went from being the President to an opposition leader instead of retiring from politics, something that he claimed only happens in Kenya.

“In our last election, the opposition leader became the government candidate and the seating President became the opposition candidate and as things should be the opposition candidate who was then seating candidate won the election and the seating President then handed over power to his deputy then and went ahead to become the opposition leader and that happens only in Kenya,” Ruto said amid cheers from his sycophants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST