Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – President William Ruto was directly involved in saving Siaya Deputy Governor William Ruto from impeachment just to prove to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga what he can do with the power that he has.

This was revealed by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who claimed that his Kenya Kwanza counterparts were coerced into saving Oduol.

Speaking during an interview, Osotsi alleged that the lawmakers allied to Ruto confided in him that they opted to reject the allegations levelled against Oduol after receiving express instructions from the State House, Nairobi.

Osotsi alleged that the senators abruptly changed their minds after supporting the motion.

According to Osotsi, Kenya Kwanza Senators were whipped to vote against the report accusing Oduol of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The deputy governor was also accused of gross violation of the Constitution by flouting procurement laws, thus misleading the public.

As the debate raged, Osotsi was hard-pressed to reveal the name of the Kenya Kwanza senator who allegedly leaked the info. However, he declined, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

“The Kenya Kwanza teams were called into a meeting, and phone calls were made from the State House. They are our friends, and we talk to them.

“I was in an Azimio senators meeting and a senior member of the majority side walked in as we usually take a bipartisan approach and said that they would not vote that way. The senator stated that they were under express instructions to lobby the lawmakers in a certain way,” he claimed.

Following the Senate’s decision to nullify the Oduol’s impeachment, Kenya Kwanza Senators, led by Samson Cherargei of Nandi, clarified that they opted to vote in favour of Governor James Orengo’s deputy due to his status as a whistleblower.

