Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has duped UN delegates on Climate Change following his sudden change of heart.

According to Kenyan negotiators attending the 2023 Bonn UN Climate Change Conference, SB 58 in Germany, and the delegates attending the ongoing five-day UN Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Ruto has left them confused over his new stand and sudden change of tone on loss and damages, adaptation and fossil fuels.

The officials, who are part of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), claimed that Ruto has changed tune from what was agreed upon in last year’s UN Climate Change Conference meeting (COP27) which was held in Egypt.

According to them, Ruto has made a U-turn and is now speaking against the AGN agenda.

One negotiator confessed that Ruto told them on Sunday that he does not want to hear anything about loss and damages and does not want Kenya to engage in climate talks anymore.

This comes despite Ruto’s tough talk on fossil fuels in Egypt, where he vowed to lead by adopting clean energy going forward.

