Monday, June 12, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has reacted angrily to Speaker Moses Wetangula’s response to the controversial Finance Bill.

In his reaction, Ledama took offense at Wetangula who has specified how members of parliament will vote for President William Ruto’s Finance Bill.

According to Wetangula, the lawmakers will vote for or against the controversial bill on a clause-by-clause basis.

He asked the MPs opposing the bill to push for amendments on clauses they feel are not good for Kenyans instead of rejecting it entirely.

“The Constitution gives MPs powers to push for amendments on clauses that they single out as unfriendly to citizens and that is what I urge them to do instead of de-campaigning the document in public meetings in villages.

“I reminded the legislators that they will have an opportunity to vote for the Bill ‘clause by clause’. That will give them a chance to make a decision on the document when it will be tabled in the House,” said the speaker.

However, Ledama, who is among the few dependable friends of Raila Odinga, said the speaker is not mandated to direct lawmakers on how they chose to conduct themselves on the matter.

He suggested the speaker was using his position to drum up support for the bill that a host of quarters and groups have vowed to oppose.

“So, Wetangula is now the spokesperson of Kenya Kwanza in Parliament and in Public Events? Stop being petty my friend, you have no business talking about the finance bill which you have no vote! Wewe kula na Unyamaze!” said Ledama.

The bill is due to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST