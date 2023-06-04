Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 4, 2023 – President William Ruto put State House and its occupants in grave danger on Friday.

This is after he broke State House security protocol by hosting the winners of the National Drama Festival at his official residence.

During the event, Ruto explained that he was determined to avoid the tradition maintained by former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki, Daniel Arap Moi and Jomo Kenyatta.

Previously, the events were not held at State House, owing to security threats posed by the props used in acting and setting up the stage.

He noted that he also wanted the event and the arts industry to receive serious attention owing to the numerous job opportunities in the industry.

“I did not come to Mombasa as invited earlier through the ministry, and it was intentional. I wanted you to come so we can set a new standard and raise the bar in matters of arts and the creative industry.”

“What has happened here, has never happened at the State House. I wanted to set the pace so the creative industry can be appreciated,” he stated.

Ruto referred to a statement made by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who also indicated that the event posed a security threat, given the props that the students used.

The CS added that Ruto’s move encouraged students and the creative arts industry.

“The set-up here has been amazing. We have never had sliding curtains, props and lights. Previously, some of the props were considered instruments of mass destruction and barred from the State House.

“You (Ruto) have allowed these props to be let in,” Namwamba stated.

Previously, presidents have hosted the events at state lodges outside the capital, such as the Sagana Lodge and State House Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.