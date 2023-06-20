Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Renowned Journalist, John Kamau, has castigated Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over his attacks on the Nation Media Group (NMG).

In a statement on social media on Tuesday, Kamau, a former managing editor at Nation Media Group, recalled how the Trade CS once begged to be given a column with Business Daily.

According to Kamau, the outspoken CS was given a chance to write on issues touching on the economy.

The journalist wondered why Kuria was lashing out at the Nation when they gave him a platform when he was nobody and broke like a church mouse.

“When nobody knew Moses Kuria, he came to Nation Centre and begged for a column with Business Daily. We met. He started writing for us on the economy. I wanted to prepare a contract for him, but he vanished from PNU politics.

“Today, he forgets part of the ladder he used. Moses! Behave,” Kamau wrote.

Kuria on Sunday attacked NMG and threatened to withdraw state advertisement with the Aga Khan-owned media house after it exposed how Kuria and his close friends pocketed Sh 6 billion after importing edible oil duty-free.

