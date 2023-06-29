Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Matatu operators have rejected Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s call to carry excess passengers in order to punish President William Ruto.

In a statement, the Association of Matatu Operators (AMO) and Kenya Motorists Association (KMA) noted that they did not fully agree with Raila’s proposed plan to deny President William Ruto fuel tax.

According to Branden Marshall, an official at AMO, Raila’s call to carry excess passengers was ill-informed.

“Azimio could mean good but ultimately it is breaking the law. We have insured our vehicles and in case of any accident when carrying excess passengers, there will be no compensation,” Marshall explained.

The Association of Matatu Operators official further poked holes into Raila’s proposal, noting that carrying excess passengers was a criminal offence and owners would incur fines leading to losses.

Marshall explained that if Raila wanted to help the matatu sector, he should agitate for lowering insurance premiums and taxes levied on vehicle spare parts.

His sentiments were supported by Peter Murima, KMA Chairman, who noted the proposal was retrogressive.

“Agitating for carrying excess passengers is retrogressive. We cannot support that as there is a need to carry passengers decently and safely,” Murima stated.

KMA noted that the other measures were a welcome idea because they were helping motorists cope with the high cost of living.

The KMA boss agreed with Raila’s call encouraging Kenyans to walk to work, cycle or carpool where necessary to save on fuel.

“Carpooling, cycling and walking to work are healthy options. We urge motorists to limit driving to essential duties,” Murima stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.