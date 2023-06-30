Friday, June 30, 2023 – A proposal to increase the Salaries of top members of the executive led by President William Ruto, his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and Cabinet Secretaries to help them cope with the rising cost of living has ignited a storm online.

Most Kenyans took to social media to condemn the move which they termed as selfish, considering they have refused to increase salaries for civil servants, whom they have targeted for more deductions, on the pretext that the government is broke.

The commission has proposed a 14% increase in salary, a move that would see the top officials of government cushioned against rising inflation.

In the proposal, Ruto’s monthly gross salary will rise by 7.1% from July 2023 to Sh1,546,875 from Sh1,443,750 currently before a further 6.7 percent jump to Sh1,650,000 from July 2024.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s monthly compensation will rise to Sh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 at present from July 1.

It will hit Sh1,402,500, representing a cumulative 14.3% jump in his remuneration package over the two years.

Governors will earn Sh1,056,000 by July 2024 from the current monthly gross pay of Sh924,000.

Cabinet secretaries’ salaries will go up by a similar margin, rising to Sh1,056,000 per month from July 1, 2024, from Sh924,000 at present.

SRC proposes that Members of Parliament, including senators, earn Sh741,003 and Sh769,201 in the two upcoming financial years respectively, from Sh710,000 currently, representing a cumulative 8.3% wage increase in the period.

Members of the County Assembly will earn Sh164,588 from Sh144,375 at present as the SRC recommends a 14% increase in their monthly remuneration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.