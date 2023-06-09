Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has savagely attacked Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, for opposing Finance Bill 2023.

Wamuchomba, who was elected on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, is the only Mt Kenya MP who is sober and opposing the controversial bill which is aimed at overtaxing Kenyans.

Speaking at a burial in Nyeri on Thursday, Gachagua bragged that 100 percent of MPs from Mt Kenya are supporting the bill and it is only one individual who he claimed is making noise in reference to Wamuchomba.

“Wabunge wetu wote wako sawa. Na katika hapa mlima ni mia kwa mia, ni mmoja tu anapiga kelele na it’s okay unajua sisi ni watu wa demokrasia. Unajua hii mashindano si mzuri ikuwe 100%.

“We can have mtu mmoja hapa Mt Kenya aseme no ndio tuonyeshe iko demokrasia,” Gachagua stated adding that the bill will transform the country’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.