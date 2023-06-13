Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he banned Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah from visiting Mt. Kenya.

While issuing the pronouncement, Gachagua asked Azimio leaders from Mt. Kenya to stop inviting Wajackoyah to the region because he is a bad influence on the youths due to his obsession with bhang.

According to Gachagua, it is wrong for Azimio leaders to invite Wajackoyah for events in Mt Kenya yet the region is struggling with bhang abuse.

“Azimio leaders from Mt Kenya know that the region is struggling with alcohol and bhang yet they invite Wajackoyah to events here as a chief guest. What are we telling our children?

“This is a man who went on national television and said bhang should not only be smoked but also grown. What message are you sending to our young people?” Gachagua posed.

The DP further stated that inviting Wajackoyah to Mt Kenya is laughing at the Kenya Kwanza government’s war on illicit alcohol and drug abuse in the region.

However, reacting to Gachagua’s remarks via Twitter, Karua accused Gachagua of making embarrassing utterances and conducting himself as a bully.

The Azimio co-principal also accused DP Gachagua of having unresolved integrity issues.

“What is embarrassing is the utterances and conduct of characters like him who have serious unresolved integrity issues, and who behave like village bullies,” Karua stated.

Wajackoyah is yet to respond to Gachagua’s remarks against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST