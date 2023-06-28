Wednesday, 28 June 2023 – Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh and his baby mama Karen Nyamu are the talk of social media after they were pictured at a family party having a great time together.

The party was hosted to celebrate Samidoh’s brother’s graduation, and it was attended by the singer’s close family members, among them his sisters and brothers.

Samidoh’s family welcomed Karen Nyamu with open arms.

Samidoh’s wife, Edday, has posted a cryptic message after photos of him with Karen Nyamu at the family party went viral.

Taking to her Facebook page, Edday hinted that she has been through a lot, and what matters to her at the moment is happiness and peace of mind.

“After you have survived, teach yourself how to thrive. Because you deserve to be happy after making it through everything that tried to destroy you,” she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.