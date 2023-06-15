Thursday, June 15, 2023 – A multi-agency security team has arrested a suspected member of Alshabaab on a spying mission ahead of launching attacks in Garissa.

The suspect, Abdinasir Hassan Hussein, is among Alshabaab militants deployed from Somalia to carry out attacks in Kenya.

According to security agencies, Alshabaab plan to conduct Improvised Explosive Devices attacks in Northeastern & Lamu, targeting security personnel & other road users.

The militant is assisting police to identify his accomplices to preempt planned attacks.

Below are photos of the suspected militant.

