Monday June 12, 2023 – A 42-year-old security guard identified as Night Zhanelo has narrowly escaped death after being attacked with stones for being in a romantic relationship with a married woman.

Night Zhanelo, from Crowhill, sustained severe head injuries when an unidentified individual hurled stones at him for being romantically involved with a married woman.

Speaking from his bed at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Zhanelo refuted the claim of dating the woman.

He alleged that the lady’s husband jumped to hasty conclusions.

“I have regained consciousness after being stoned for the wrong reasons. I was walking along the road when I saw the woman looking very sad. I approached her to enquire what was troubling her since we were walking in the same direction.

“She told me that she was facing problems with her husband. I only consoled her and told her to seek counselling or find a way to solve her marital problems.”

However, a resident countered Zhanelo’s claim, alleging that he had a history of sexually exploiting married women by promising them job opportunities.

He said;

“Zhanelo has been bedding several women promising them employment since he works as a guard at one prominent person’s plot. On the day in question, the husband of the particular woman was tipped off, and the two were spotted caressing each other. He is lucky to be alive.