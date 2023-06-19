Monday June 19, 2023 – A schoolgirl found dead along with her entire family, hosted a sleepover party with her school pals to celebrate her 11th birthday just days before her death.

The bodies of 11-year-old Maja Wlodarczyk, her dad Michal, 39, mum Monika, 35, and brother Dawid, 3, were discovered at their flat in west London on Friday, June 16.

Her friends on Monday June 19 paid to “beautiful” Maja revealing she hosted them on her birthday May 31.

Her Southville Primary School classmate, Sarah Gouveia, 11, said the group played Just Dance and badminton in the garden with Mr and Mrs Wlodarczyk.

Sarah also said that when she came back from trips to Poland, Maja would always bring back sweets and lollipops for her friends.

Sarah revealed they would also play sports, including football, regularly together and Maja enjoyed being a goalkeeper.

Sarah told Mirror UK: “She was really nice, she would always buy us stuff from the shops.

“We done Just Dance, we played in the garden.”

Another school friend added:

“She was really kind and nice, she was helpful with stuff. She was really beautiful.

“Every time she would go on holiday she would bring us something back.”

Sarah’s mum Maria Gouveia said the parents seemed “lovely” and worked hard while Maja was a “beautiful” girl.

She said:

“We just knew the parents from school, they seemed lovely though. Really nice, hardworking people. Nice, kind.

“Maja was a lovely girl, she was so smart. Beautiful girl, strong-minded.

“I still can’t believe it to be honest with you, it seems unreal, terrible.”

Police are investigating the case and have asked anyone with information to reach out.