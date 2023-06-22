Thursday June 22, 2023 – Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of N’Golo Kante in an £86million deal.

The French midfielder, 32, penned a four-year contract with Al-Ittihad and will pocket £21.5m each season.

His move to Saudi Arabia officially marks the end of Kante’s time at Chelsea, having joined the club in 2016 from Leicester City.

He will link up with fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema at the club, after he joined the ranks of top players joining up with the Saudi Pro League, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for rivals Al-Nassr.

Kante is a 2018 World Cup winner with France, as well as Premier League winner with both Leicester and Chelsea. He also lifted the Champions League trophy with the Blues in 2021.

A statement posted by the Saudi champions confirming the move read: ‘Ittihad Club wishes Kante success in achieving the club’s goals and fulfilling the expectations of all the club’s fans and supporters during his time with the team.’

Kante first came to England in 2015, signing for Leicester from Caen for £5.5million.

He was an immediate success under Claudio Ranieri, and played 37 times as Leicester stormed to a historic title win.

A year later, Chelsea moved for him in a £32m deal following a request from new boss Antonio Conte He went on to play 269 times for Chelsea, also winning an FA Cup and the Europa League.